Healthy Hiking: Prep your body for hiking the day before you hit the trail

Christina Jordan is a nutritionist and weight loss expert who lost 134 pounds naturally. She owns Fit Body Weight Loss in Mesa. (Source: Fit Body Weight Loss via Instagram)

Master nutritionist Christina Jordan says the key to a healthy hike is to fuel your body the day before you hit the trail.

Jordan is an Arizona mother of three who went from obese to a nationally celebrated nutritionist and weight loss expert and was featured on the cover of People magazine.

She lost 134 pounds naturally and went from a size 22 to a size 4. Jordan is the owner of Fit Body Weight Loss in Mesa that was voted one of the Top 10 Nutrition Clinics in America for 2017 and 2018 by Expertise.com.

Jordan says if you plan on hiking or participating in outdoor physical activity, it is important to keep your body well fed and nourished at least 24 hours in advance.

A healthy breakfast the day of is a good start, but you won't be completely fueled during the extreme heat of Arizona's summers. The way you feel today is a direct reflection of what you ate.

Jordan says a healthy combo of organic fruits and vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats as well as plenty of water will keep you fueled for your hike or outdoor activity.

Keeping healthy snacks with high protein and fresh fruit or raw nuts on hand will help keep you energized.

Jordan says when it gets too hot, just move your workout indoors with plenty of strength training to keep you in shape for hiking. Also, building muscle helps your body burn more calories and is great for anti-aging, Jordan says.

No matter what activity you choose, Jordan says the important thing is to fuel your body with lean protein and fruits and vegetables and just move and do what you love at least five days a week, from swimming, to yoga, to hiking to walking.

Jordan's weight loss clinic, Fit Body Weight Loss, is located at 4140 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101 in Mesa. You can also find her on Instagram or Facebook.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.