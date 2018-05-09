Woman accused in fatal shooting, armed robbery in Phoenix

Keyanda Blakes, 24, arrested in connection to a murder after an armed robbery in Phoenix. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with a murder after an armed robbery in Phoenix.

Police say two women broke into a Phoenix home about 6 p.m. Monday. They say that during the armed robbery, one of the women shot a man who was visiting the home at the time.

Police say 41-year-old George Talton died at the scene and they later arrested 24-year-old Keyanda Blakes in Avondale.

Blake has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say there was a known relationship between the suspects and victims in the armed robbery and they’re still searching for the second female suspect.

It was unclear Tuesday if Blakes has legal representation yet.

