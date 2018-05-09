PD: Suspects stab man at Glendale apartment, flee the scene

Glendale police were dispatched to a stabbing near 65th and Montebello avenues late Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale Police Department is searching for suspects after they stabbed a man and fled a Glendale apartment late Tuesday night.

A man in his 30s was visiting an apartment complex near 65th and Montebello avenues sometime before midnight, according to police.

Some sort of argument ensued and the man was stabbed by one or more individuals inside the apartment.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the man with a stab wound, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects and officers continue to interview witnesses at the apartment complex.

Detectives were called to the scene and the stabbing remains under investigation.

