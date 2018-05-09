A 3-week-old foal the only survivor of wild horse die-off

Her big eyes and even bigger appetite have won the hearts of her caretakers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last week, an entire herd of horses was found dead on Navajo Nation land in northern Arizona.

It's believed the animals were searching for water in a mud pit when they got stuck and couldn't get out.

Nearly 200 animals died.

But there was one survivor, a tiny foal now named Grace.

Grace almost didn't make it either.

"She was in critical condition. Her mouth was completely dry. Her gums were completely white. She could not lift her own head," said Michelle Ryan, executive director of the Coconino Humane Association.

Amazingly, the little foal pulled through and is now on the path to recovery.

"I think that her story of being the little lone survivor at such a young age is very heartwarming and heart-wrenching at the same time because you could just imagine what she was going through but she's just this little fighter and we love her here," Forbes said.

Grace will never be able to go back to the wild. When she's ready, she'll be adopted out.

In the meantime, Ryan says her care will be costly. She says any donations to the Coconino Humane Association would greatly help ensure she gets the best treatment possible.

