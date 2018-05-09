Possible security breach of Goodyear's bill pay system, City says

City of Goodyear's bill pay system may have been hacked. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Goodyear said on Tuesday its bill pay system may have been compromised.

The City said it is investigating after a customer reported a potential problem on Monday morning. Staff disabled the system and told the system's vendor, Goodyear officials said.

Residents were told through the City's social media platforms.

"If you use the City’s online utility bill payment system or made an in-person payment using a debit or credit card, please check your credit card account as soon as you can. If you see anything that looks suspicious, please contact your credit card issuer right away,” said city manager Julie Arendall in a statement.

Customers can still make utility payments using the postal mail, checks issued using an online banking system or through the City's automated phone system at 623-882-7373.

It will take a few days to determine the extent and type of breach and the number of residents affected, officials said. The City will be in direct contact with any resident whose information may have been compromised.

