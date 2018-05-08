Current weather conditions accelerate pool water evaporation

We face another excessive heat warning this week and you might be thinking of jumping in the pool. But have you noticed how much of your pool water seems to vanish into thin air?

"We're 22 years into a drought and this was one of the driest years on records," said water conservation specialist Annakki Chamberlain with the Town of Gilbert. "It's important in general to take care of our community."

Chamberlain said high heat and low humidity are perfect conditions for evaporation. Chamberlain said you could lose 2,000 gallons a month due to evaporation. But there are some things you can do.

"Run your pool pump at night and limit your use of water features," said Jeff Walker with Healthy Pool Care.

A pool cover is your best line of defense, but Walker said it could cause the water temperature to climb. Now, there's something called a liquid solar blanket.

"It does create a liquid barrier with a sort of light alcohol solution that gets on the top of your water," Walker said, but he added these products are fairly new and he can't attest to its efficacy.

"As a homeowner, I want to save money," Chamberlain said. "I don't want to be paying for water going from the pool into the sky."

"Water is precious in the desert. We have all have a collective responsibility to conserve as much water as we can," Chamberlain added.

