Hawaii Island update: What to know before you go (and yes, you CAN go)

The time-lapse video of Kilauea Volcano lava flow destroying a car has been all over social media. (CNN/Brandon Clement/LSM)

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Volcanoes and lava and earthquakes!

Oh, my!

Hawaii Island, also known as the Big Island, has been front and center in the news lately, and with good reason. The time-lapse video of Kilauea Volcano lava flow destroying a car has been all over social media, as have a lot of questions about the safety of travel to the entire state, let alone Hawaii Island itself.

So what’s the latest information on travel to the Hawaiian Islands?

"We have heard from people around the world concerned about Hawaii’s welfare and want to reassure everyone that this is limited to a remote region on the slopes of Kilauea Volcano," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said. "Everywhere else in the Hawaiian Islands is not affected.”

“All of the Hawaiian Islands are unaffected by Kilauea Volcano except a remote area on the island Hawaii’s east side," the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau continues. "Out of the island’s 4,028 square miles, only less than a 10-square-mile area of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions in Puna is affected.” (For perspective, 10 square miles is about a quarter the size of Tempe.)

Could a continuing eruption interrupt your vacation plans? Not likely. Even with this current eruption, all Hawaiian airports are open, including the two on Hawaii Island, Hilo Airport (the closest to the flow) and Kona Airport.

Another factor is the vast size of Hawaii Island; it's larger than all the other Hawaiian Islands combined. Many of the island’s most popular resorts are on the “Kona” side of the island, and along the Kohala Coast, at least 100 miles away from the volcanic activity.

And the resort areas on Oahu, Kauai, and in Maui County (Maui, Lanai, Molokai) are hundreds of miles from Kilauea Volcano.

Here are few more bits of information to keep in mind.

The air quality of Hawaii Island is being constantly monitored and remains safe outside the active eruption sites. To view real-time air quality conditions around the island, visit http://www.hiso2index.info/.

The very popular Volcanoes National Park has partially reopened, with limited services. For the latest information on specific trails and facilities, go to https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/lava2.htm.

Between honeymoons, destination weddings and family vacations, we’re headed into high season for the Hawaiian Islands. While this latest display of Kilauea’s might is a bit intimidating, Hawaii Island remains open and ready to welcome visitors, as does the rest of the state.

