Suns forward Josh Jackson invites special guest to NBA Draft Lottery

Jazmyne Weber has a spirit and personality that could light up the universe.

A bit much? Not if you spend even five minutes with the 9-year-old from El Mirage.

So needless to say, when she rolled into Ability 360 Sports & Fitness and saw the welcoming party that awaited her, she wasn’t shy, she was, without question, in her element.

“All these cameras,” said Jazmyne. “I’m going to be famous!”

Jazmyne was diagnosed with spina bifida before she was born. Nine years later, she’s active and loves watching and playing basketball even though she uses a wheelchair.

“Basketball means a lot to me,” said Jazmyne. “It just became a part of my life and I will love it forever.”

Jazmyne is also a huge Suns fan and Tuesday, the Suns organization, in conjunction with Hope Kids, surprised Jazmyne with a new wheelchair to help her be the best player she can be. Hope Kids provides events and a support community for families who have a child with a life-threatening medical condition.

Within moments, Jazmyne was spinning around the court, dribbling and testing out her new gift.

“She’s very physical and very active,” said Jazmyne’s mom Tordis. “She does not let the fact that she’s in a wheelchair stop her at all. She loves basketball.”

The surprises though didn’t end there. Soon Suns forward Josh Jackson made his way on the court and with a wide-eyed Jazmyne staring up at him, Jackson invited Jazmyne, her mom and her older sister to Chicago with him next week to represent the Suns at the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun in Chicago,” said Jackson. “I like her energy a lot. She likes the camera so hopefully, she can take the attention off me.”

The Suns have a 25 percent chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick and Jackson’s hoping Jazmyne can be the team’s good luck charm.

“Absolutely,” said Jazmyne. “I think I can bring it to them.”

“I think she’s going to be it,” said Jackson. “I think she’s going to get the job done for us.”

When receiving her wheelchair from “Go”, the Suns Gorilla, Jazmyne also received a stuffed animal gorilla. While the Suns are hoping Jazmyne can bring them luck, Jazmyne is doubling the efforts and bringing her own good luck charm to Chicago – her new stuffed gorilla.

“The stuffed money,” said Jazmyne. “I’m going to bring him to Chicago because you need two good luck charms. The more the merrier. The more the monkey-er.”

