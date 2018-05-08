Mesa PD: ICE agents shoot suspect in Food City parking lot

There was some sort of fight that led to the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect was taken to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Investigators said ICE special agents shot a suspect during an "enforcement operation" in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Alma School Road and Eighth Avenue.

Police said just before 1:30 p.m., there was some sort of fight between a man and members of the Department of Homeland Security, Investigations Division, and that led to the shooting.

No agents were hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.