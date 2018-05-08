Gas prices expected to skyrocket after announcement of end of nuclear deal

AAA said Arizona gas prices are the highest they've been in years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

You may have noticed prices at the pump in Arizona have gone way up in the past couple months, but could something 8,000 miles away make prices skyrocket even more? The short answer is likely yes.

As you keep driving, the numbers keep climbing.

"It’s really gone up,” said driver Julie Mamani. "The last time I bought it, it was $2.70 and now it’s almost $2.90.”

AAA said Arizona gas prices are the highest they've been in years.

“We could very well see $3 gas in terms of the statewide average before Memorial Day,” said AAA spokeswoman Michelle Donati.

It’s left drivers like Mamani considering new wheels altogether.

“I am so ready for an electric car!” said Mamani.

But the bad news is AAA said it might get even worse. With President Donald Trump withdrawing from the nuclear deal and imposing sanctions, it could send the market spinning.

“If the market reacts to this decision by way of higher oil prices, that will translate to higher gas prices for consumers,” said Donati.

But other drivers like Peter Sheppard have noticed that steep pump price.

“Oh God, yes, since January,” said Sheppard.

He’s now focusing on better technology, hoping that puts the brakes on breaking the bank.

“I think we’ll get fuel efficiency in our cars and some safety, and then that’ll kind of offset…just kind of budget for it,” said Sheppard.

