Fake contractor gets prison for failing to complete repairs

A fake contractor who’s an ex-con has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for failing to complete about $15,000 in roofing and pool repairs for a Scottsdale homeowner.

State prosecutors said Tuesday that Edward Carrillo Jr. was also ordered to pay restitution to the homeowner. A judge will determine the amount later.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors and special agents with the state Attorney General’s Office began investigating Carrillo in May 2016.

They say Carrillo falsely claimed to own a roofing company and fraudulently used the ROC license number of a legitimate construction firm with which he had no affiliation.

Carrillo pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices last month.

Prosecutors say Carrillo had prior felony convictions for the same charge in 2004 and 2005.

