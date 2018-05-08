MCSO K9 'Tarzan' named 'Tough Dog' at competition

They say every dog has his day!

And these dogs certainly had their day as they competed in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K9 competition!

This weekend marked the 16th Annual Desert Dog Regional Police K-9 Trials, otherwise known as the "Tough Dog" competition.

Turns out, "Tarzan" was named "Tough Dog" at the event. He and his handler Dep. Charles Gulikers took the honor.

"He deserves it," said his handler. "He did all the work. He runs me, basically. I just kind of take him from one place to another. I give him a ride. He know's everything he's doing. I just sit there and help him out. He's the main event here."

And he may look like a Tough Dog on the outside, we think he's just a sweet puppy at heart. Take a look at this photo that went viral of Tarzan gazing adoringly up at his handler. Those EYES!

Here are some facts about the MCSO K-9 program:

There are 15 dogs assigned to the SWAT unit

The Unit has averaged 34 narcotics sniffs over the past two years

The K-9 Unit assisted TOU in over 100 missions in 2017

K-9s assigned to the SWAT Division are all dual-purpose

5 K-9s are EOD (bomb) and Patrol certified dogs

The EOD dogs in the unit have about 150 calls for service per year. These include the pre-sweeps for all the Diamondbacks games and other special events.

10 K-9s are narcotics and Patrol certified dogs, 6 of which are Sworn, and 4 which are Detention

K-9s on average are placed into service at age 2

K-9s spend on average a total of 8 years in service

There are 12 Malenois, from various countries, to include: Belgium, Scotland, Holland, and the U.S.

There are 2 German Shepherds

There is 1 Dutch Shepherd

Throughout MCSO, there are an additional 9 working dogs.

Lake Patrol has 1 Dual Purpose Patrol / Narcotics Dutch Shepherd, and 2 Bloodhounds for search and rescue or to assist with long suspect tracking incidents.

Special Investigations Division has 6 working dogs.

3 Dual Purpose Patrol / Narcotics. 1 German Shepherd, 1 Dutch Shepherd, and 1 Belgium Malinois

3 Single Purpose Narcotics detection dogs. 2 are Labrador Retrievers and 1 Malinois

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.