Steak Diane

Yield: 2 Servings

2 each Beef tenderloin steaks, about 5-6oz. each

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 small Shallot, minced

¼ lb. Mushrooms, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Red wine

½ cup Beef Stock

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp. Cream

1 oz. Brandy

2 Tbsp. Chives, cut in ½” batons

1. Season the steaks with salt and pepper, flatten slightly with the palm of your hand if necessary. Preheat a large skillet over med. high heat. Add the oil to the pan and cook the steaks for 3-4 minutes until nicely browned, turn over and cook an additional 3 or 4 minutes until rare, or when an instant read thermometer registers 110 degrees. Transfer steaks to a platter and allow to rest.

2. Add the butter, shallot and mushrooms, season with a little salt and pepper. Cook until mushrooms release their water then cook until dry.

3. Deglaze the pan with wine and beef stock, reduce over high heat to 1/3 cup. Lower heat, stir in the mustard, Worcestershire sauce and cream. Reduce until thickened. Check seasoning.

4. Return the steaks to the pan and cook to desired doneness. Flambé with the brandy and transfer steaks to a serving platter, spoon the sauce over and around the steaks. Garnish with the chives. Serve with roasted potatoes and vegetables.