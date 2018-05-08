Farro with Kimchi, Asparagus & Black Beans

Yield: 4 servings

1 cup Farro

2 cups Water

2 Tbsp Olive oil

2 each Green onions, white and green portions separated and sliced

1 bunch Asparagus, cut in 1” pieces

2 cups Kimchi, drained and chopped

¼ cup Liquid from Kimchi

1 Tbsp Soy sauce

½ bunch Red Chard, cut in bite size pieces (2 cups) substitute spinach

As needed Vegetable stock

1 cup Cooked black beans (if canned, drained and rinsed)

To taste Kosher salt

2 tsp Sesame oil

1 each Tomato, diced

¼ cup Cilantro leaves

1. Combine the farro and water in a 2 qt. saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook on low for 1/2 hour; set aside.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil. Add white portion of the green onion to the skillet, followed by the asparagus; lower heat and cook until tender (approx. 3 minutes). Add Kimchi, reserved liquid, soy sauce, red chard and vegetable stock (if needed to braise the chard).

3. Add cooked farro; adjust heat to a simmer.

4. Stir in the black beans and warm through. Season with salt and sesame oil, transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with the tomatoes, cilantro and reserved green onions.