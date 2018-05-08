Your Life A to Z

Farro with Kimchi, Asparagus & Black Beans

By Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows Resort

Yield: 4 servings       

1 cup   Farro
2 cups   Water
2 Tbsp   Olive oil
2 each   Green onions, white and green portions separated and sliced
1 bunch  Asparagus, cut in 1” pieces
2 cups   Kimchi, drained and chopped
¼ cup   Liquid from Kimchi
1 Tbsp   Soy sauce
½ bunch  Red Chard, cut in bite size pieces (2 cups) substitute spinach
As needed  Vegetable stock
1 cup   Cooked black beans (if canned, drained and rinsed)
To taste  Kosher salt
2 tsp   Sesame oil
1 each   Tomato, diced
¼ cup   Cilantro leaves

1. Combine the farro and water in a 2 qt. saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook on low for 1/2 hour; set aside.
2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil. Add white portion of the green onion to the skillet, followed by the asparagus; lower heat and cook until tender (approx. 3 minutes). Add Kimchi, reserved liquid, soy sauce, red chard and vegetable stock (if needed to braise the chard).
3. Add cooked farro; adjust heat to a simmer.
4. Stir in the black beans and warm through. Season with salt and sesame oil, transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with the tomatoes, cilantro and reserved green onions.

