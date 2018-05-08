Avocado Toast with Jalapeño Fried Egg, Peachy Jalapeño Dressing & Spicy Shrimp Pasta Salad

Avocado Toast with Jalapeño Fried Egg

Serves 2

Turn breakfast into a healthy meal by piling crisp-edged eggs, feta, arugula, and avocado on top of Italian toast.

Ingredients

1 cup arugula

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Fresh Crushed Jalapeño Olive Oil

2 large eggs

2 slices crusty Italian bread

1 garlic clove

1 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1 medium-size ripe avocado, halved, pitted and peeled lime wedges

Directions

Toss arugula with lime juice in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper.

Heat Jalapeño Olive Oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. When the oil is hot, crack both eggs into skillet and season with salt and pepper. Oil should be bubbling around eggs from the start. Cook, rotating skillet occasionally until whites are golden brown and crisp at the edges and set around the yolk (which should be runny), about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, Toast the bread until browned and crisp. Lightly rub 1 side of each slice with the cut side of the garlic until fragrant; discard the garlic.

Mash the avocado with a fork in a shallow bowl until chunky and stir in the feta cheese.

Divide the mashed avocado evenly among the toasts, and top with the fried eggs.

Spoon any remaining Jalapeño Olive Oil from the skillet on the eggs, and top with arugula.



Peachy Jalapeño Dressing

Yield: ½ cup

6 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Fresh Crush Jalapeño Olive Oil

1⁄2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon dijon

4 teaspoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Peach White Balsamic Reduction

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together to emulsify. Use as a salad dressing or a marinade for chicken or fish.

Spicy Shrimp Pasta Salad

Serves many

Our Jalapeño Olive Oil kicks this Spanish inspired shrimp cocktail salad up a notch.



Ingredients

16 ounces bowtie pasta

1 ripe avocado - peeled, pitted and chopped

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 pound 26/30 ct cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Roma tomatoes, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped orange bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 1/2 cups Clamato Juice

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Fresh Crush Jalapeño Olive Oil

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the pasta until al dente; drain and rinse under cold water until chilled.

Place avocado into a bowl and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons lime juice, cover and refrigerate.

Toss cooked pasta, shrimp, tomatoes, green onions, red onion, green, red, yellow, and orange bell peppers, and cilantro in a large salad bowl until thoroughly combined.

Pour Clamato Juice, Jalapeño oil, ketchup, and 1/4 cup lime juice into a food processor; add horseradish, salt, garlic, and black pepper. Pulse a few times to mix the dressing, then process until garlic is chopped very small, about 30 seconds. Pour dressing over pasta salad and stir to combine. Cover salad and chill thoroughly in the refrigerator, 2 to 3 hours; just before serving, gently stir in the avocado.