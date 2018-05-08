Chicken Salad with Pears, Sun-Dried Cranberries & Goat Cheese

Yield: 4 Salads

4 each Chicken breasts, about 4 oz each, flattened slightly

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 head Bibb lettuce, torn in bite-size pieces

2 cups Arugula

1 large Pear, sliced

1 recipe Apple Cider Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1 cup Sun-dried cranberries

1/3 cup Smokehouse almonds, coarsely chopped

¼ lb Goat Cheese

¼ cup Sweet basil, torn

1. Heat a non-stick skillet with a lid over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides, add the olive oil to the hot pan and sear the breasts until golden. Turn, sear the other side, cover and lower the heat. Cook the chicken on low until it registers 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Set aside.

2. Toss the bibb lettuce, arugula and pear with some of the vinaigrette, adding a pinch of kosher salt. Transfer to a serving bowl.

3. Slice the chicken into strips against the grain and add to the mixing bowl. Toss with just enough of the remaining vinaigrette to coat and arrange on top of the lettuce. Sprinkle the cranberries and almonds on top of the chicken; followed with the crumbled goat cheese and basil; drizzle with a bit more vinaigrette if desired.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Yield: approx. 1/2 cup

1 small Shallot, chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp Fresh thyme, chopped

2 Tbsp Apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Honey

3 Tbsp Olive oil

to taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine shallot, mustard, thyme, vinegar and honey in a mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.