Your Life A to Z

Chicken Salad with Pears, Sun-Dried Cranberries & Goat Cheese

Posted:
By Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows Resort

Chicken Salad with Pears, Sun-Dried Cranberries & Goat Cheese
Yield: 4 Salads

4 each   Chicken breasts, about 4 oz each, flattened slightly
To taste  Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp.  Olive oil
1 head   Bibb lettuce, torn in bite-size pieces
2 cups   Arugula
1 large   Pear, sliced
1 recipe   Apple Cider Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
1 cup   Sun-dried cranberries
1/3 cup  Smokehouse almonds, coarsely chopped
¼ lb   Goat Cheese
¼ cup   Sweet basil, torn

1. Heat a non-stick skillet with a lid over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides, add the olive oil to the hot pan and sear the breasts until golden. Turn, sear the other side, cover and lower the heat. Cook the chicken on low until it registers 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Set aside.
2. Toss the bibb lettuce, arugula and pear with some of the vinaigrette, adding a pinch of kosher salt. Transfer to a serving bowl.
3. Slice the chicken into strips against the grain and add to the mixing bowl. Toss with just enough of the remaining vinaigrette to coat and arrange on top of the lettuce. Sprinkle the cranberries and almonds on top of the chicken; followed with the crumbled goat cheese and basil; drizzle with a bit more vinaigrette if desired.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Yield: approx. 1/2 cup

1 small  Shallot, chopped
1 tsp   Dijon mustard
½ tsp   Fresh thyme, chopped
2 Tbsp   Apple cider vinegar
1 tsp   Honey
3 Tbsp   Olive oil
to taste  Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine shallot, mustard, thyme, vinegar and honey in a mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV