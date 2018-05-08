How to make sure you are applying for a legit Stay-At-Home Job

Maybe you are at a point where you are looking for a career change. Maybe you want to find a job that allows you to stay at home and work.

There are a lot of them popping up these days. According to the website, flexjobs.com, remote job listings increased 11 percent from 2015 to 2016, and 52 percent in the last two years.

You may wonder with so many jobs like these available, how many of them are scams?

"It's important to know that not all work at home job postings you see are fake. But you need to be able to identify the ones that are real.

It's interesting to see the wave of people just questioning right now, which is a good thing, we want people to question," says Felicia Thompson, with BBB Arizona.

"Some simple things you can do is find out who the individual is that's representing the company do they have the authority to even offer you the position like looking up their information online and even the calling the company they say they represent to make sure they are an employee."

Another way to figure out if the job you are applying is legit, ask a lot of questions especially if you are inquiring about the phone.

Ask how you are going to be paid. Is it from the actual company? You will be surprised at how many red flags you may pick up if in fact, the job listing is a fake.

