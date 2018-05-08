Good news! 4-year-old boy improving after near-drowning last month in Avondale

We have a happy update to the story we brought you last month about a little boy who was pulled from an Avondale pool.

It happened April 28 at a home near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Relatives apparently spotted the 4-year-old boy in the pool and pulled him out of the water. His parents were not at the home at the time.

Firefighters say the boy did not have a pulse when he was pulled from the pool, but a pulse was re-established on the way to Banner Estrella Medical Center.

AT the time, he was said to be in extremely critical condition.

But Avondale police say that the boy's condition has drastically improved!

The child has been taken off the ventilator, is breathing on his own and is in stable condition. He is able to speak with family and answer questions.

Best of all, police say the boy is set to be released from the hospital within the next several days.

The investigation continues into the incident.

