Mortgage paid off for school aide who's battling cancer

Making dreams come true. That's the mission of Charlie Jabaley's Dream Machine Tour.

Jabaley is cycling across the country, bringing help and hope to those in need. His website reads:

"In order to make a change in the world... you have to get out there in it. People need help, not only during holidays or special occasions, people need help now. I’m challenging corporations, celebrities, and anyone with a voice... come be a part of this journey with me!"

When Jabaley brought his tour to the Phoenix area this week, he found a special lady who could use a break.

Rose Esparza is battling breast cancer while working as a pre-school aide at Desert Mirage Elementary School in Glendale. She won't be able to work over the summer because of her chemotherapy.

But now, Jabaley is helping her out by paying off her mortgage and medical bills and buying her a new car.

He came to Esparza's school Tuesday to present the gifts.

"I just wanted to come and thank you for being a hero for everybody," said Jabaley.

The school community has shown its support for Esparza, holding rallies in her honor. Those who know her say she is "the backbone" of the school.

"She's shown her resilience and her strength, and we feel she deserves it," says Jabaley.

In all, The Dream Machine Tour will cover more than $136,000 of Esparza's surgery, chemo and reconstructive surgery, plus paying off her ENTIRE mortgage. They're also giving her a new Dodge Caravan.

"Thank you. I don't know what to say," said Esparza. "It's like a fairy tale come true."

