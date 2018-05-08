UPDATE: Water line break that forced bathroom closures at airport is now fixed

Some travelers using Terminal 2 at Sky Harbor Airport found themselves using portable bathrooms Tuesday.

The main water line in the terminal burst overnight. It has since been fixed.

The incident forced the closure of some restrooms and restaurants.

The airport says some restrooms were still available to customers, but staffers also made portable restrooms available.

"We're giving our customers water and making sure that they're comfortable and trying to minimize the impact," said airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner. "We do know that it is an inconvenience for our travelers."

Staff members also handed out water and hand sanitizer to travelers.

Restaurants that can sell prepackaged food or those that don’t require water remained open and available to travelers.

No flights were impacted.

Crews worked through the morning to repair the line, and just before 3 p.m. Tuesday announced that the problem had been fixed.

