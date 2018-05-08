Suspect in deadly Surprise apartment shooting kills self in New Mexico, police say

Police believe Peacock and Prieto knew each other.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Lee Peacock, left, and the victim has been identified as Erick Prieto, right. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

The suspect in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning in Surprise was found in New Mexico and later took his own life, police said.

Authorities had been searching for 44-year-old Michael Lee Peacock of Surprise for hours and he was found on Interstate 25 near Albuquerque, according to police.

As officers approached him, he ran off and then took his own life.

The U.S. Marshals Service helped find him.

Police said Peacock shot 23-year-old Erick Prieto near the area of the Loop 303 and Peoria Avenue.

According to police, officers found Prieto in the parking lot.

He was transported to a local hospital. He did not survive.

Police believe Peacock and Prieto knew each other.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

