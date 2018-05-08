Technology 'looping' people into better hearing

Thomas Kaufmann makes OTOjOY loop system and LoopBuds, a technology that connects a listener right to the sound source. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hearing loop technology has been used around the world at churches, concert halls and anywhere else where you need to hear clearly in a large crowd. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hearing loss can really limit you when it comes to things you used to enjoy such as a talk from your favorite author or a concert at your favorite venue.

However, a local company is really trying to change all of that with a simple device.

Hearing loop technology has been used around the world at churches, concert halls and anywhere else where you need to hear clearly in a large crowd.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

But more and more, you will be able to see it and hear it thanks to the company OTOjOY based right here in Phoenix.

Thomas Kaufmann makes OTOjOY loop system and LoopBuds, a technology that connects a listener right to the sound source.

Once a loop system is installed at a concert or lecture hall, someone with hearing aids or earbuds can hear music or speech in a whole new way. It really cuts out the backgrounds noise and echoes.

Kaufmann says a lot of people never address their hearing loss because hearing aids are too expensive or it’s embarrassing.

One of his customers at a church with the loop system installed said he could hear things he hadn't before.

In fact, Kaufmann said the man could now hear the cruet pouring into the chalice.

“That person was about to give up on going to church,” Kaufmann said. “Then he had that profound experience, so it’s really life-changing for people and I get hugs and tears all the time.”

Kaufmann said even if you do not have hearing issues, loop technology can make a huge difference.

Several venues in the Phoenix area already have hearing loops technology installed.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.