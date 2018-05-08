PD: Man hurt, another man detained following stabbing in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred outside of a bus stop Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. near the area of Indian School and Scottsdale roads.

According to Scottsdale police, officers found a man with a stab wound to the upper body. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say that another man involved in this incident has been detained. 

At this time, Scottsdale Road is closed from Indian School Road to Third Avenue. 

