PD: Man hurt, another man detained following stabbing in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred outside of a bus stop Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. near the area of Indian School and Scottsdale roads.

According to Scottsdale police, officers found a man with a stab wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that another man involved in this incident has been detained.

At this time, Scottsdale Road is closed from Indian School Road to Third Avenue.

Scottsdale Rd is closed from Indian School to 3rd Ave due to a stabbing investigation. Please use alternate route. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) May 8, 2018

