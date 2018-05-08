Learn how to do CPR on your pets

Most people have a good idea of how to do CPR on a human but what should you do if your family pet is unresponsive? (Source: 123rf.com)

By Arizona Animal Welfare League

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Most people have a good idea of how to do CPR on a human but what should you do if your family pet is unresponsive?

Susan Logan, Arizona Animal Welfare League's director of education, teaches kids between 13 and 17 years old how to give animals CPR during the week-long Camp Vet at the animal shelter.

Below are the steps for performing CPR on animals who are more than 30 pounds

Check to see if the pet has a pulse and is unconscious. Your pet's pulse is located in the top of the hind leg. You can tell by feeling for a ridge. Try calling your pet's name, lightly shaking him or her and touching the inside of his or her eye. If this doesn't wake your pet up, begin CPR. Lay your pet on his or her right side on a flat surface. Stack your hands on top of each other and interlock your fingers. Then, place your palm on top of the rib cage near the heart. With your elbows straight, press the rib cage in a downward motion about one-third the width of the chest. You want to do five compressions at 80 beats per minute. (TIP: Do you know the 1970s disco song "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees? If so, try to do compressions to that tempo. If not, head to YouTube when you're not in an emergency situation and check it out. After compressions, it's time to begin artificial respiration. Cup your pet's muzzle (nose and mouth) between your hands and breathe into its nose. Continue to do this every five compressions. You're done with CPR once your pet is breathing again and has a steady pulse. If your pet has not shown improvement after 10 minutes, the CPR has not been successful.

For more information about AAWL or its summer camps, visit aawl.org.

