Eat local: Arizona Restaurant Week returns

Looking for a new local place to eat? Then, this event is for you.

The Arizona Restaurant Association's Arizona Restaurant Week is set to return with dining specials around the state.

From May 18 to 27, Arizona Restaurant Week will showcase local chefs' specialties with three-course and prix-fixe menus that will cost about $33 or $44 per person.

“We are pleased to continue this dining tradition that has grown exponentially since we started 11 years ago," said Steve Chucri, The President and CEO of the Arizona Resturant Association.

"As Arizona’s culinary scene continues to evolve and become recognized on a national level, we could not be more pleased to help showcase these amazing restaurants and give local diners an opportunity to explore new culinary experiences.”

Some of the restaurants participating include The Capital Grille, Bourbon and Bones, Famous 48 and Blue Coyote Cantina. To see the complete list of restaurants participating in the 10-day event, click here.

If you can't make it the event, there will be a fall version of Arizona Restaurant Week that will take place from Sept. 21-30.

For more information on the event, click here.

