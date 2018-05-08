DPS: Trooper injured following foot pursuit north of Flagstaff

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was sent to a hospital on Monday after a suspect allegedly resisted arrest and fled on foot near the U.S. 180 north of Flagstaff.

Troopers were dispatched to a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 180 at milepost 241 just after 9 p.m., according to DPS.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Callers described the pedestrian as possibly intoxicated.

On arrival, a trooper attempted to arrest the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jorge Esquivel, for drug paraphernalia. Esquivel resisted arrest and fled on foot with the trooper in foot pursuit, DPS said.

The trooper was injured when he lost his footing and fell, hitting his head on a log.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, DPS said.

Esquivel was taken into custody without further incident by another responding trooper.

An investigation revealed the suspect was involved in a crash prior to contact by the trooper, DPS said. Evidence at the scene of the crash near milepost 247 on U.S. 180 indicated that an additional person was injured other than the suspect in custody.

The U.S. 180 was closed in both directions between mileposts 248 and 236 while they investigated.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash and is searching for the injured person.

Esquivel is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, resisting arrests, aggravated assault on a police officer and escape.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact DPS at 928-773-3700 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

UPDATE: The highway has reopened. https://t.co/XKMkVNgZLN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 8, 2018

US 180 NB/SB: The highway is closed between mileposts 248 and 236 for a police incident. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/viUNeOh0LZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 8, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.