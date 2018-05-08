Expect heavy freeway traffic in Glendale for Taylor Swift concert, ADOT says

Drivers should prepare for extra travel time and consider an earlier start west with the performance time starting at 7 p.m. (Source: AP Photo)

Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift is performing at the University of Phoenix Stadium Tuesday evening in Glendale and that means heavier than usual traffic on the freeways.

Drivers should prepare for extra travel time and consider an earlier start west with the performance time starting at 7 p.m.

ADOT said some alternatives include taking the Loop 101 west and south from Interstate 17 in the north Valley.

The stadium parking lot will open at 3 p.m. Over 55,000 fans are expected to descend on the University of Phoenix Stadium, so the stadium has set up the following steps that should be taken to decrease parking time:

Purchase parking in advance at parkingjuju.com for guaranteed space.

Arrive within the first two hours of lot openings.

Have parking pass, cash or credit card ready before entering the lot. Parking is $20 per vehicle

ADOT said they will use its network of freeway message signs to provide traffic advisories in areas approaching Glendale and the stadium. Real-time highway conditions are also available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

As for local traffic closures, Bethany Home Road will be closed between 91st and 95th avenues, resulting in high traffic surround the Bethany Home Road exit off of Loop 101. Alternates include exiting at Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue or Camelback Road.

