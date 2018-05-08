Phoenix-area WR lives out dream, gets drafted by Cardinals

Christian Kirk is glad to be playing for his hometown team. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Valley native Christian Kirk's dream of playing for the Cardinals is now a reality.

"Getting that call was the best feeling in the world," Kirk said.

The Saguaro High School and Texas A&M star comes home after getting drafted by the Cardinals in the second round.

It's years in the making from his days of tearing it up for the Sabercats and the Cardinals was a team he admired.

He hopes to learn from future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Helping his transition to the team is former Aggies teammates Brandon Williams and Ricky Seals-Jones Saguaro High teammate D.J. Foster.

Kirk picked No. 13 as his jersey number, which was Kurt Warner's former number.

