PD: Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Yuma

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Yuma on Monday night.

It happened near Main Street and Harold C. Giss Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and shortly after they arrived, at least one officer was forced to open fire, police said.

The person who was shot has died.

No officers were hurt.

The Yuma Police Department is investigating.

