Comedian Ken Jeong jumps off stage during performance in Phoenix to help woman having seizure

Comedian Ken Jeong came to the aid of an ill woman at his recent Phoenix show.

It was a packed house to watch “The Hangover” comedian Ken Jeong Saturday at Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix.

Heather Holmberg was one of those people in the audience, a former comedian herself.

“When you’re doing comedy the lights are so bright it’s hard to see beyond the first set of tables and chairs,” said Holmberg.

And that's why minutes into Jeong's performance, she said he had a hard time seeing a group of people standing up desperately trying to get his attention.

“He thought that they were hecklers,” said Holmberg.

But they weren't. Employees of the comedy club confirmed a woman, Crysti Sheldon, began having a seizure during the show. Holmberg said when Jeong realized what was happening, he jumped off the stage to help.

“If Ken had been a dry cleaner or a financial planner or a kick boxer, this would’ve gone down a whole different way,” said Holmberg.

Jeong is a licensed physician in California, though he doesn't practice anymore. But Holmberg said Jeong, and an emergency medical technician who was also in the audience, teamed up to help Sheldon through her medical emergency. Both happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“When he got back on stage he went through exactly what he did, checked her vitals, and the steps that they took,” said Holmberg.

She said the audience was told Sheldon was okay, and in true show business fashion, Jeong rallied the crowd back up, because the show must go on.

“The way that he handled the audience to come back and draw the crowd in was masterful. He did a great job,” said Holmberg.

Jeong later tweeted about the incident in a reply to the Sheldon's son:

I'm so glad your mom is okay.



You and your family can come to any of my future shows. On me. DM me to arrange.



(Offer not redeemable for a funnier comedian’s show) https://t.co/FUV262KMp3 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 8, 2018

Sheldon, who has dealt with epilepsy her whole life, said when she woke up, Jeong was kneeling down by her head and was holding her hand, telling her she was okay.

"When you're waking up from a seizure, you feel very confused. You don't know where you are or who anyone is or what's going on," Sheldon said.

Sheldon said Jeong has been in contact with her and her family to make sure she was okay.

"He's been so gracious and so kind...above and beyond what a normal physician would do," Sheldon said.

After waking up, Sheldon said she didn't remember any of Jeong's performance, so Jeong arranged for her and her family to attend his upcoming show in New York City.

