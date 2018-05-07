Phoenix man falls 800 feet to his death at Horseshoe Bend

Authorities say a Phoenix man has accidentally fallen about 800 feet to his death from Horseshoe Bend at the Glen Canyon National Recreational Area near Page.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of 33-year-old Zachary Wallace.

Wallace's brother told National Park Service rangers that he witnessed the fall off the edge of Horseshoe Bend about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rangers and sheriff's deputies reached the body from the side of Colorado River and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to remove the body from the canyon.

Sheriff's officials say Wallace's body was transported to the county Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

