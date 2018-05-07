Chandler PD: No charges for man arrested in attempted kidnapping case

Police said on Monday a man who was arrested in an attempting kidnapping case won't be charged.

Officers said after questioning the man, detectives concluded the incident was due to cultural differences between his home country of India and the U.S and that he wasn't trying to kidnap the boy.

The report that was originally taken said a man tried to abduct a boy at a community park on April 26. The man asked the boy if he could hold his hand and the boy pulled away and said no. But the man then grabbed the boy's wrist and started walking away before a family member stopped him, according to police.

The suspect sketch was released on Thursday, May 3 with an arrest coming on May 4.

The name of the man who was arrested has not been released.

