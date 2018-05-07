Osweiler, ASU football alumni gather in Phoenix to raise funding for Honor House

Anderson spoke of the ASU athletic department’s commitment to aiding veterans and the military with any means possible. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The event was put on by the ASU Sun Devil Club but the night was essentially spear-headed by former Sun Devil quarterback Brock Osweiler. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fraternity and brotherhood that defines Arizona State University football was on full display Sunday night in Phoenix.

Nearly a dozen former players, current head coach Herm Edwards and athletic director Ray Anderson headlined a fundraising dinner at Steak 44 Restaurant benefiting Honor House.

In 2014, Honor House launched their veteran program Operation Healing Journey, a proactive approach in assisting to fill the transitional and medical gaps from the departure of the military into the civilian sector. Operation Healing Journey is focused on utilizing the resources from within the community and works in conjunction with regular medical practices to provide a structured three-month program that will empower the veteran to find and seek healthy alternatives along the transitional and healing journey.

[SPECIAL SECTION: College sports in Arizona]

The event was put on by the ASU Sun Devil Club but the night was essentially spear-headed by former Sun Devil quarterback Brock Osweiler. Osweiler and his wife Erin have been heavily involved with Honor House for more than a year.

"Erin and I are beyond humbled to work with such amazing foundations as Honor House and Sun Devil Club,” said Osweiler. “To be able to help support and work side by side with true heroes that allow us our daily freedoms and a university that provided the platform to both of our futures, means the world to us.”

Anderson spoke of the ASU athletic department’s commitment to aiding veterans and the military with any means possible. Anderson evoked the name of Pat Tillman when assessing the importance of the night.

“Pat and all, from those who wore the maroon and gold to those who represent the Phoenix Valley and compete across the country, the night will truly showcase the influence and impact sport has on shaping our society,” Anderson said. “I’d like to thank Steak 44 for underwriting the event and Brock Osweiler for helping bring this together and we look forward to continuing to work with him, as well as Sun Devil Club Executive Board Member Jennifer Moser, as we build momentum for this event in subsequent years.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.