Mail carriers make special delivery with food drive

Just leave a non-perishable food donation for your letter carrier to pick up. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

The 26th Annual Stamp Out Food Drive is this Saturday, May 12. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Your friendly Arizona letter carriers will be delivering some hope for the hungry this coming weekend.

Along with the the normal correspondence, letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations during the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to benefit local food banks throughout the state.

This coming Saturday letter carriers and other U.S. Postal Service employees and volunteers from throughout Arizona will participate in America’s largest single day of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, Campbell Soup, Feeding America and other partners.

In 2017, through the generosity of postal customers nationwide, 75 million pounds of food was collected by postal carriers, feeding an estimated 30 million people. Now in its 26th year, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected well over 1 billion pounds of food to date.

The food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

How the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Works

Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by the mailbox on Saturday, May 12, and the postal carriers will do the rest. It’s that simple, and millions of Americans will be helped.

