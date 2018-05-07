UPDATE: Senior citizen finally gets $300 Visa card

So, 3 On Your Side contacted Cox and after looking into the issue for us, they immediately apologized and mailed the Dehlers that $300 card. (Source: 3TV)

Elizabeth Dehler finally has a sense of relief all because she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"Well, first of all, I have to say you guys have been wonderful to me,” she told 3 On Your Side. "Gary Harper has been wonderful."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, this senior citizen told us how she recently moved here from New York to be closer to her family like her son, Bob Dehler. And, while she was still settling in, Dehler thought it was a good idea to get Cox cable so she could watch her favorite channels.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Senior citizen waiting for $300 prepaid card from Cox]

So, after getting a promotion from Cox promising a $100 Visa card to new customers, she and her son contacted Cox where they were told the promotion was even better.

"I thought she was going to get a $100 gift card which is what it said on the offer,” Bob said. “And, the guy we spoke to, Jose on the phone, said, 'No, no, no. You don't just get a $100 gift card. You qualify for a $300 gift card. I was like, even better."

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

Well, that was back in early January and Elizabeth and her son say they never did receive that $300 Visa card.

And when they would call Cox to inquire, they say they would get different excuses as to why the card never arrived.

“Are you fed up?” Gary Harper asked her.

“Absolutely, because now it's gotten to the point where I have called so many times and I get a different reason as to why I haven't received my Visa card," she replied.

“Even though it may not seem like a fortune to a lot of people. To me, it's a considerable amount of money and I appreciate it," Elizabeth said.

She says she's glad the wait for the card is finally over and claims it only happened because she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"It's a real pleasure to know there are people here in Arizona like you guys who take an interest and really helped me out," Elizabeth said.

Cox never did tell 3 On Your Side why there was such a delay in getting that Visa card out. However, they were very responsive after we brought it to their attention and we appreciate it.

