UPDATE: Senior citizen finally gets $300 Visa card

Posted: Updated:
Elizabeth Dehler finally got her $300 Visa gift card. (Source: 3TV) Elizabeth Dehler finally got her $300 Visa gift card. (Source: 3TV)
Elizabeth and her son Bob said they were promised a free gift card for signing up with Cox. (Source: 3TV) Elizabeth and her son Bob said they were promised a free gift card for signing up with Cox. (Source: 3TV)
The Dehlers contacted 3 On Your Side when they didn't get the gift card. (Source: 3TV) The Dehlers contacted 3 On Your Side when they didn't get the gift card. (Source: 3TV)
So, 3 On Your Side contacted Cox and after looking into the issue for us, they immediately apologized and mailed the Dehlers that $300 card. (Source: 3TV) So, 3 On Your Side contacted Cox and after looking into the issue for us, they immediately apologized and mailed the Dehlers that $300 card. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Elizabeth Dehler finally has a sense of relief all because she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"Well, first of all, I have to say you guys have been wonderful to me,” she told 3 On Your Side. "Gary Harper has been wonderful."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, this senior citizen told us how she recently moved here from New York to be closer to her family like her son, Bob Dehler. And, while she was still settling in, Dehler thought it was a good idea to get Cox cable so she could watch her favorite channels.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Senior citizen waiting for $300 prepaid card from Cox]

So, after getting a promotion from Cox promising a $100 Visa card to new customers, she and her son contacted Cox where they were told the promotion was even better.

"I thought she was going to get a $100 gift card which is what it said on the offer,” Bob said. “And, the guy we spoke to, Jose on the phone, said, 'No, no, no. You don't just get a $100 gift card. You qualify for a $300 gift card. I was like, even better."

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

Well, that was back in early January and Elizabeth and her son say they never did receive that $300 Visa card.

And when they would call Cox to inquire, they say they would get different excuses as to why the card never arrived.

“Are you fed up?” Gary Harper asked her.

“Absolutely, because now it's gotten to the point where I have called so many times and I get a different reason as to why I haven't received my Visa card," she replied.

So, 3 On Your Side contacted Cox and after looking into the issue for us, they immediately apologized and mailed the Dehlers that $300 card.

“Even though it may not seem like a fortune to a lot of people. To me, it's a considerable amount of money and I appreciate it," Elizabeth said.

She says she's glad the wait for the card is finally over and claims it only happened because she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"It's a real pleasure to know there are people here in Arizona like you guys who take an interest and really helped me out," Elizabeth said.

Cox never did tell 3 On Your Side why there was such a delay in getting that Visa card out. However, they were very responsive after we brought it to their attention and we appreciate it.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:20:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

  • Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:30:12 GMT
    New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)
    new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

  • Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:24:21 GMT
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side