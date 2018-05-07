Sausage-Stuffed Jalapenos

Adapted from Rachel Oswald

Yields: 8 servings (3 per person)

½ pound bulk pork sausage

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup (2 ounces) shredded Parmesan cheese

12 large jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

½ cup Pepper Jack cheese

In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese and Parmesan cheese; fold in sausage.

Spoon about 1 tablespoonful into each jalapeno half. Place in two ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dishes. Bake, uncovered, at 425°F for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and top with Pepper Jack cheese. Return to the oven until filling is lightly browned and bubbly, about 5 minutes.