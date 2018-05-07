As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, May 7

Melanoma Monday: Prevention Tips

Living in Arizona, we see the sun more days than not, and with that comes questions for the best ways to protect our skin.

Melanoma is on the rise and is the deadliest form of skin cancer. About 171 people in Arizona die from it each year.

Prevention Tips:

Seek the shade, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Do not burn

Avoid tanning and never use UV tanning beds.

Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses.

Use a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day. For extended outdoor activity, use a water-resistant, broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Apply 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of sunscreen to your entire body 30 minutes before going outside. Reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.

Keep newborns out of the sun. Sunscreens should be used on babies over the age of six months.

Examine your skin head-to-toe every month.

Self-exam:

As a general rule, to spot either melanoma or non-melanoma skin cancers, take note of any new moles or growths, and any existing growths that begin to grow or change significantly in any other way. Lesions that change, itch, bleed, or don't heal are also alarm signals.

Look for the ABCDE signs of melanoma

Asymmetry

Border

Color

Diameter

Evolving

Stand in front of a full-length mirror. Examine your body front and back, then examine your right and left sides with your arms raised.

Bend your elbows and look carefully at your forearms, the back of your upper arms, and your palms.

Look at your feet, the soles of your feet, and the spaces between your toes.

Using a hand mirror, look at:

o The back of your legs.

o The back of your neck.

o Your scalp. Part your hair several times, in different places, to look at your entire scalp.

o Your back, buttocks, and genital area.

Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture

7147 East Rancho Vista Drive

Scottsdale, Arizona, 85251

Website: www.scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture.com/

Phone: (480) 427-0373

Showcasing 4 sun safe fashion looks from Tempe Marketplace.

Let's talk about each of the looks and where the accessories and clothes are coming from.

Sun safe fashion can go beyond just wraps and swimsuits

Tempe Marketplace has a lot of great events coming up for families and kids tell us about some and where you are located.

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281

Website: www.tempemarketplace.com

Phone: (480) 966-9338

Melanoma Monday: FREE Community Skin Cancer Screening

The Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in cooperation with the American Academy of Dermatology features Melanoma Monday, a national event with free skin cancer screenings.

A free community skin care cancer screening will be held in 3 valley locations on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 8am to 3pm. A national project by the American Academy of Dermatology, Melanoma Monday, will be participated once again by The Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery.

The Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery is the premier medical skin care facility located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale area. They have 8 valley-wide locations ready to serve residents no matter what their skin care needs are. The center is led by expert skin care specialists that provide superior medical and aesthetic services for all dermatology and plastic surgery needs. Skin cancer prevention is a priority for this medical practice and the Melanoma Monday event is one of their annual community outreach efforts.

From the experts at The Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery: "Melanoma is the most common cancer for young adults 25 to 29 years old and the second most common form of cancer for adolescents and young adults 15-29. When caught early, skin cancer including melanoma is highly treatable. Early detection through simple skin screening is essential for survival."

Skin cancer is treatable and manageable especially when it is detected early, and the Melanoma Monday project held at The Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery is a great program to start making a huge difference in the lives of people in the valley area.

There is no appointment necessary to attend Melanoma Monday and have a skin screening. The 3 participating locations for the screening are:

Casa Grande 1890 E. Florence Blvd. Suite 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Paradise Valley 11209 N. Tatum Blvd, Suite 175 Phoenix, AZ 85028

Gilbert 3530 S. Val Vista Dr., Suite B109-110, Gilbert, AZ 85297

For more information: http://azskindoc.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/centerforderm.

Center For Dermatology and Plastic Surgery

8 Valley locations

Phone: (480) 905-8485

Farm & Craft: Summer Cocktails

Farm & Craft just opened in Phoenix at The Colony A look at their signature healthy cocktails

Farm & Craft just opened its newest location at The Colony in Phoenix, open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For the entire month of May, Farm & Craft is offering 25 cent Cold Brew. All you have to do is mention the deal between 8-10AM.

Farm & Craft's "Wellness Menu" features four paths to optimal health, including an 'anti-inflammatory diet,' 'increasing probiotic levels,' 'maintaining high levels of anti-oxidants,' and 'reducing overall stress.'

The restaurant serves Cold Pressed Cocktails, Kombucha cocktails and forbidden fruit.

Here is a recipe for one of their Kombucha cocktails.

Kombucha Tequila

2 oz. Tequila Blanco

1oz. Lime Juice

.75oz. Cointreau

.5oz. Agave

GT Trilogy Kombucha

Pour all ingredients except for the kombucha in shaker. Shake and strain in glass over fresh ice. Top off drink with GT Trilogy Kombucha (as much or little as desire).

For more information on Farm & Craft, visit www.ilovefarmandcraft.com

Farm & Craft Uptown

5538 North 7th Street #100, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Phone: (602) 875-5620

Dr. Thompson: Fertility Trends and Egg Freezing

Today's moms are more educated than ever before. A majority of women with a young child are in the labor force and more mothers are serving as the sole or primary income earner.

Trends in Fertility and Parenting

More women are staying single: the percentage of women who have never married was 15% in 2014 up from 9% in 1994

Most of these women (55%) have had at least one child up from 31% 20 years ago

Most of the growth in motherhood occurred at slightly older ages and teen births are trending downward

Millennials appear to be waiting longer to become parents, compared with prior generations

o 42% Millennial women, ages 18 to 33, have had a child compared to 49% of Generation Xers

Women's mean age at first birth was 26 in 2013, up from 21 in 1970

Seven in 10 moms with kids younger than 18 were in the labor force in 2014, up from 47% in 1975

Mothers are the primary breadwinners in four out of 10 U.S. families

In nearly half (46%) of households with a mother and father, both parents are employed full time, up from 31%

20% of women with a master's degree had their first child after 35

14% of women with a bachelor's degree were at least 35 when they had their first child

Some women foregoing motherhood altogether about 25% of women near the end of their childbearing years with at least a master's degree have not had children

Egg Freezing

How often does egg freezing lead to the birth of a baby?

Egg freezing has grown sharply. However, it's still unclear how often egg freezing leads to the birth of a baby.

Up from 475 women in 2009 to 6,207 women in 2015, according to the Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology

More than 20,000 American women have had their eggs frozen, however, the vast majority (approximately 85%+) have not had their eggs thawed the first step towards creating a healthy embryo

That means that many clinics that freeze eggs do not have experience thawing them

There are not enough cases for evaluation to determine rates of success, at this time

Research Findings

A study estimates an 85% successful thaw rate for women who were 36 and over when they froze their eggs, 95% for women who were under 36.

Dr. Janis Fox and Dr. Randi Goldman created a mathematical model (calculator) that attempts to predict a women's chances of giving birth to a child from eggs that she has frozen. For example, the calculator predicts that a 36-year-old woman who freezes 10 eggs has a 60% chance of at least one live birth.

o "Assuming you have normal fertility and nothing unusual in your family history, there's definitely a point where it's too early, and we don't know what the shelf life of these eggs are," said Dr. Fox, who cited a study saying, "the most effective age to do it was 34 but the most cost-effective age to do it was 37."

A 2016 study by researchers in Spain, which involved 137 women whose frozen eggs were thawed, was less optimistic, predicting that women 36 and older who freeze 10 eggs have a 29.7% chance of giving birth.

Adoption is still an option

In 2016, more than 100,000 children were in the foster care system awaiting adoption

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Phone: (602) 288-0777

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean: Shoes

Removing unsightly toe marks from sandals, Cleaning white kicks, Cleaning Go-Walk type shoes and more. It's all easier than you would think!

To read more: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/posts/10160322593275293

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Family Photos

How to take great family and kid photos for Mother's Day and entire summer! A professional photographer and MOM Sarah Hoag shows us "tricks of the trade" you can use at home!

Feed your kids, make sure they're well rested, you'll get better pics with kids who are feeling great!

ACTION! get your kids doing something they like! For example: cartwheels, blowing bubbles, reading their favorite picture book

ENGAGE your kids to interact with one another or engage with the photographer have photog tell kids a joke, get kids to laugh rather than tell them to say "cheese" where you end up with a "forced smile" look

VISUAL INTEREST bubbles in the background or around your child, water mists in the background

For more information: www.SarahHoagPhotography.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/sarahhoagphotography/

Sarah Hoag Photography

Phone:(650) 759-2195

Motivational Monday Rosie Arm Workout

For more information visit, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LionsDenFitnessAZ/

and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lionsdenaz/

Lion's Den Fitness

9419 E San Salvador Dr, Suite 103

Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

Phone: (888) 582-2329

