PD: Amber Alert canceled after girl found safe, father in custody

Luis Morales was transferred to 4th Avenue Jail on Monday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Luis Jesus Morales, 31 is accused of abducting Khaleesi Morales, 2 and stealing a 2016 Toyota Camry. (Source: Peoria Police Dept.)
Luis Jesus Morales, 31 is accused of abducting Khaleesi ?Morales, 2 and stealing a 2016 Toyota Camry. (Source: Peoria Police Dept.) Luis Jesus Morales, 31 is accused of abducting Khaleesi ?Morales, 2 and stealing a 2016 Toyota Camry. (Source: Peoria Police Dept.)
Luis Jesus Morales, 31 (Peoria Police Dept.)
Khaleesi Morales, 2 (Peoria Police Dept.)
An Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl abducted by her father in Peoria on Monday morning has been canceled.

The Peoria Police Dept. sent a tweet on Monday afternoon that said the girl was located safe and unharmed in Peoria. Her father was taken into custody.

[RAW VIDEO: Man police said kidnapped daughter transferred to 4th Ave Jail]

They were found at a shopping center just down the street from where the abduction occurred. 

Authorities issued the Amber Alert on Monday morning after police said 32-year-old Luis Jesus Morales took Khaleesi Morales.

In a tweet, Peoria police described Luis Morales as the non-custodial father of Khaleesi.

Morales went to an apartment on Lake Pleasant Road at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning, opened a window and broke the screen out, according to police. 

He then stepped on his young son's hand and assaulted the children's mother, Yesenia Torres.

Police said Morales then stole Torres' car.

He was last seen heading south from the apartment complex.

Police said there is an order of protection against Morales that says he is not allowed to go to that family's apartment or have contact with the residents. 

In a separate tweet, police said Morales was arrested and booked into jail on Sunday for violating that order of protection.

Morales was released from jail on his own recognizance on Monday morning at 5:14, according to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

"The Peoria Police officers out there did the best they could, they did what they were supposed to, made the arrest, put him into jail," said Ofc. Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department. "We can't control what happens after that." 

"This is just a piece of paper," said family law attorney Neal Taylor. He said an order of protection cannot protect in and of itself. 

"In my experience, 99 percent of people do abide by orders of protection, but you always get people who are not going to follow the court’s orders," Taylor said.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:

Grey/Silver 2016 Toyota Camry

Arizona license plate: CBS3780 

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

NAME: Luis Jesus Morales

HEIGHT: 5'10" 

WEIGHT: 190 pounds

AGE: 32

HAIR: Brown

EYE: Brown

CLOTHING: Green t-shirt with money emblem, shorts

ETHNICITY: Hispanic

IDENTIFYING MARKS: Tattoos -- money sign behind left ear, "Est. 1987" on stomach, triangle with eye with script Mary Jane on center neck, "Lucito, Dannie, Khaleesi" on left upper arm, cross on right arm. Diamond piercing on left cheekbone.

POSSIBLE WEAPONS: Several box knives in vehicle.

VICTIM DESCRIPTION

NAME: Khaleesi Morales

HEIGHT: 2'6"

WEIGHT: 30

AGE: 2

HAIR LENGTH: Medium

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Brown

CLOTHING: Pink long-sleeved shirt, Pink shorts with ruffles, possibly pull-ups as well.

ETHNICITY: Hispanic

