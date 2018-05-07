Fertility trends and egg freezing

Today's moms are more educated than ever before. A majority of women with a young child are in the labor force and more mothers are serving as the sole or primary income earner.

Plus, becoming a mom is becoming more of a possibility with things like egg freezing.

Dr. Sharon Thompson, managing director at the Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology gives fertility and parenting trends, plus the chances egg freezing results in a child.

Trends in fertility and parenting

More women are staying single: The percentage of women who have never married was 15 percent in 2014, up from 9 percent in 1994.

Most of the growth in motherhood occurred at slightly older ages and teen births are trending down.

Millenials appear to be waiting longer to become parents, compared with prior generations.

Women's mean age at first birth was 26 in 2013, up from 21 in 1970.

Roughly 70 percent of moms with kids younger than 18 were in the labor force in 2017, up from 47 percent in 1975.

Mothers are the primary breadwinners in four out of 10 U.S. families.

20 percent of women with a master's degree had their first child after 35.

Egg freezing

Egg freezing has grown sharply in the last few years. However, it's still unclear how often egg freezing leads to the birth of a baby.

Egg freezing is up from 475 women in 2009 to 6,207 women in 2015, according to the Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology.

More than 20,000 American women have had their eggs frozen. However, the vast majority have not had their eggs thawed the first step towards creating a healthy embryo. That means that many clinics that freeze eggs do not have experience thawing them. There are not enough cases for evaluation to determine rates of success at this time.

According to research findings, a study estimates 85 percent successful thaw rate for women who were 36 and over when they froze their eggs, 95 percent for women who were under 36.

