3 simple tricks in taking great kids photos

Taking pictures of children is never easy but follow these steps to remove some of the pain of the process. (Source: Sarah Hoag)

By Sarah Hoag

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Let’s face it, taking photos of our cute kids never gets old…until someone starts crying.

Sometimes it’s the kids but usually, it’s mom storming off mumbling something like, “All I ever ask for is one nice pic.”

So let’s take some of the pain out of the process and make it better all the way around with just a few simple tips.

Next time you break out your phone, or even a nice camera, try to remember three things:

ACTION

What’s one of the biggest frustrations in taking photos of kids? They won’t stand still! So let’s start with getting those wiggles out and try a little directed play.

Red light, green light works great for little ones. Playing with a toy or bubbles, but even if you don’t have anything with you, skies the limits on things you can ask them to do.

Can you go touch that wall and run back?

What’s the best stick you can find?

Can you collect all of the white rocks?

How high can you jump?

ENGAGEMENT

When you’re asking kids to engage with other people, and even you as the photographer, think of things that are both meaningful and funny.

If a big sister is holding her baby brother, ask what she loves most about him, ask her how she makes him laugh, then ask her to tell him a secret that no one else can hear. Not everything works, that’s why you’ve got to be prepared to change up the types of questions for the kind of kid you’re working with.

Exploratory questions work great for those who are a little harder to crack their code. Things like “Do I have something in my hair?” or “Did you know my eyes are purple?” to get their attention.

Also asking them to try not to smile. Remember that engagement is not only between kids but between you and them.

VISUAL INTEREST

This is where we can get a little more artsy with our images and look to add a few elements into our frame that take it to the next level.

You have a cute kid, you have a pretty sunset - try misting a water bottle into the air. Get the hose out and make it rain. Break out the bubble machine and let it rip!

The camera brings out the details that we don’t always see with the naked eye so the best thing you can do is try new things. The most important thing, keep it fun so that no one ends up in tears, especially mom.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sarah Hoag is a business branding and family photographer based in Litchfield Park. She specializes in helping small businesses share who they are what they do and the families they do it for.

Visit her website at www.sarahhoagphotography.com.

