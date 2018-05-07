Great Kombucha recipe ahead of the summer

Summer is here and that means its time for some great, new cocktail recipes.

Farm and Craft in Phoenix at The Colony whipped up a delicious Kombucha recipe that will surely impress your guests.

Kombucha tequila ingredients:

2 ounces Tequila Blanco

1 ounce lime juice

.75 ounce Cointreau

.5 ounce Agave

GT Trilogy Kombucha

Kombucha tequila steps:

Pour all of the ingredients except for the kombucha in a shaker. Shake and strain in a glass over fresh ice. Top off the drink with GT Trilogy Kombucha (as much or little as desired).

For this drink and more just like it, check out Farm and Craft at 5538 N. 7th Street or visit www.ilovefarmandcraft.com.

