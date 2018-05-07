Free skin cancer screenings around Phoenix area for 'Melanoma Monday'

The Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery is holding a national event with free skin cancer screening on May 7, also known as "Melanoma Monday." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The sun is out in full force and that means protecting yourself from the harmful rays is a must.

Luckily, free screenings are available Monday in the Phoenix area.

The Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery is holding a national event with free skin cancer screening on May 7, also known as "Melanoma Monday."

The free community skin care cancer screenings are in cooperation with the American Academy of Dermatology.

Screenings will be held at four Phoenix area locations on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Locations:

"Melanoma is the most common cancer for young adults, 25 to 29 years old, and the second most common form of cancer for adolescents," experts from The Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery said. "When caught early, skin cancer, including melanoma, is highly treatable. Early detection through simple skin screening is essential for survival."

Early detection is extremely important in the complete treatment of all forms of cancer.

Skin self-exams should be done at least once a month; one should know the pattern of moles, blemishes, freckles and other marks to immediately notice any changes.

For more information on The Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, visit azskindoc.com.

