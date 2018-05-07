Deputies investigating after man shot in Guadalupe

He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital prior to deputies' arrival. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was driven to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in Guadalupe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound near E. Calle Magdalena and Avendida del Yaqui.

The male victim was driven to St. Luke's Hospital in Tempe before deputies arrived.

Gillett said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Deputies are just beginning their investigation.

