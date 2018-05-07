Arizona DPS to honor 29 fallen troopers in memorial ceremony

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is holding its memorial ceremony to honor fallen troopers.

Monday morning's ceremony will be held at the DPS headquarters building in Phoenix with Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Director Frank Milstead expected to be in attendance.

Hosted by the Arizona State Troopers Association, the event pays tribute to the 29 Arizona DPS troopers who have died in the line of duty since 1958.

