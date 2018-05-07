82-year-old woman enjoys her nursing job at Tempe retirement community

She loves her job so much she can't seem to tear herself away. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At a Tempe senior living center, there is a certified nursing assistant who's just as old, if not older, than some of the people she tends to.

She works regular shifts at Friendship Village.

She works regular shifts at Friendship Village.

She has been there for nearly 25 years, taking vitals and making sure people take their medication they're supposed to.

She has been there for nearly 25 years, taking vitals and making sure people take their medication they're supposed to.

"They'll see you to go do the blood pressure. They'll send you to go to take the temperature. You know, you're doing a lot," Hasnard said about her work duties.

She loves her job so much she can't seem to tear herself away.

Hasnard doesn't work full-time but she still has regular shifts and fills in for other people when she can.

How does she keep forging ahead?

"Even if you lose loved ones and you lose your folks and we lost our folks or whatever, it's just that you keep on living and I keep on believing in things," Hasnard said.

Hasnard admits she has slowed down some over the years but the other people her age tell her they still have a hard time keeping up with her.

"I like my job. I might stay here forever. I might be walking with a walker right here beside 'em. I don't know but I liked it," she said as she laughed.

