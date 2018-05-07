Scottsdale ice bar gives families a way to 'cool off' during heat warning

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Whitney, Reporter
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

With temperatures reaching 106 degrees in the Valley Sunday, many families were looking for ways to beat the heat. But some found a more creative way in Scottsdale, at the Polar Play Ice Bar.

Nothing says triple digit temps like a hot drink.

“Like a hot cocoa something like that,” said ice bar visitor David Nyborg.

Wait, what? But it’s no joke.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” said Nicholas Reine.

Some families went to extremes to stay cool.

“Kinda thought it would be a walk-in freezer… but this is great,” said Nyborg.

It's a winter wonderland ice bar where that excessive heat warning is frozen in time.

“We were up in Flagstaff; we started driving down the mountains, it got hot… we need someplace to go,” said Evan Bobo, who was visiting the bar with his fiancé.

They found the perfect place. The Polar Play Ice Bar features virtual games, real games, crazy ice sculptures and a full bar. Employees said they’ve been extra busy this weekend with people looking to escape the record heat.

Bar-goers, or Eskimos, said they were just thankful to be out of the sun, and able to actually “chill out” this weekend.

“Did you ever think you’d be wearing gloves on an 105-degree day? No!” said Lauren Allard.

And the ice bar is open every day, so with triple-digit heat expected to continue into the week, parents can take their kids. Just make sure to bring gloves!

Briana WhitneyBriana Whitney joined CBS 5/3TV in February 2018, and is no stranger to the sunshine and heat!

Briana Whitney

She’s from Northern California, but prior to coming to Phoenix, she reported at KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, TX for three years.

During her time in South Texas, she reported on several national stories. Some of the most memorable were the 2015 Wimberley floods, reporting for eight hours off the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017, and reporting from the church shooting in Sutherland Springs in November of 2017.

Her general assignment reporting won her two Associated Press awards, six EMMA awards, and one Emmy nomination for a half-hour special she wrote, produced and hosted on the issue of child pornography.

Briana graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and during college had seven different internships at several news stations.

When she isn’t chasing breaking news or working on a feature story, Briana loves checking out the best restaurants in the Valley, and hiking or rollerblading around town. Briana is very happy to have made Arizona home!

