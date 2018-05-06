PD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Glendale

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday night in Glendale, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. near 57th and Missouri avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene on foot and a search for him is underway.

The suspect was described as a black man, about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing about 180 to 190 pounds. He had short hair and was wearing a football jersey, and jeans, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

