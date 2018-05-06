MCSO: Man assaults kids following prank in Queen CreekPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
MCSO: Man assaults kids following prank in Queen Creek
According to deputies, several kids were ringing doorbells and then running away.More >
Phoenix tops out at 106 degrees, breaking 70-year-old record
The previous record high for May 6 was 105 degrees in 1947.More >
Infant mauled to death by family's dog after grandma steps away to get bottle
An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.More >
PD: Amber Alert canceled after girl found safe, father in custody
An Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl abducted by her father in Peoria on Monday morning has been canceled.More >
Woman's runny nose turns out to be brain fluid, not mucus
Kendra Jackson has had a runny nose for years, but during a recent trip to the doctor’s office, she discovered it wasn’t mucus leaking out of her nose, but brain fluid.More >
Mom of murdered 3-year-old had to be restrained as suspect appeared in court
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
Woman cited after urine explodes in 7-Eleven microwave
Aurora, Colorado police ticketed a Denver woman for allegedly damaging a 7-Eleven microwave by heating up urine inside it, which caused the urine to explode.More >
Mother pleads guilty to allowing men to rape young daughters for cash
A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.More >
Grandmother shoots, wounds home intruder: 'Kill him before he kills me'
A 70-year-old grandmother shot and wounded an intruder who broke into her Philadelphia home.More >
Air Force reservist stabbed to death after apparent road rage incident
A member of the Missouri Air National Guard was stabbed to death after an apparent road rage incident, and police are looking for the driver who allegedly killed killed him.More >
Police: Man tried to set motel on fire to ‘barbecue all child molesters’
A man who told investigators he wanted to "barbecue all child molesters and kill them" was charged with four counts of premeditated murder.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
"What's funny?" yells victim's mother in court at smiling teen accused of killing her 3-year-old son
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
VIDEO: Young burn victim gets surprise visit from Taylor Swift
An eight-year-old burn victim got the surprise of her life when Taylor Swift came to visit her in her hospital room/More >
Dashcam records 'nutty' highway tirade
A Massachusetts school bus driver says another driver pulled in front of him and forced him to stop in the center travel lane of a busy interstate, then jumped on the hood of his bus. (AP)More >
Woman discovers her nose was leaking brain fluid
Woman discovers her nose was leaking brain fluid
Kendra Jackson has had a runny nose for years, but during a recent trip to the doctor’s office, she discovered it wasn’t mucus leaking out of her nose. (KETV)More >
Missouri Air National Guard member identified as man murdered on highway in Lee's Summit
The authorities in Lee’s Summit are investigating a homicide that happened where 291 Highway and I-470 merge near Colbern Road.More >
VIDEO: Waymo releases video moments before self- driving car accident
Waymo has released video from its self-driving car just moments before the car was involved in an accident.More >
