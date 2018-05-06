MCSO: Man assaults kids following prank in Queen Creek

A man was arrested after he beat up a couple of teenage boys who ding-dong ditched him in Queen Creek on Saturday night, said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Johnathan Larocque was booked into jail on an aggravated assault charge.

According to deputies, several kids were ringing doorbells and then running away, also known as ding-dong ditching, near Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road.

Larocque had his doorbell rung and then went after them.

The father of one of the victims said Larocque punched one of the boys to the ground and then went after the second one.

"And then (he) grabs the second child, punches him out, apparently drags him to his own driveway or garage and continues to beat him for what kids witnessed a good 30 seconds of hammering our son in the face," the father, who didn't want to be identified, said

One of the boys called 911.

The second boy had to go to the hospital.

"He was unconscious. He wasn't aware of where he was that whole night," the father said. "In the hospital, they had to do CAT scans, they found he had a major concussion, broken bone in the face."

The father said there were also bruises and scratches.

"He could have killed my son. He's lucky he didn't die," the father said.

The teen was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. The father said he's worried about the psychological damage as well.

"It's going to change our family's life in a sad, sad way," the father said.

According to his Larocque's paperwork, he admitted chasing the boys and punching two of them.

"[One teen] fell to the ground and Jonathan (sic) attempted to drag [him] down the street to find his parents so he could tell then what he was out doing ...," the probable cause for arrest statement reads.

Larocque is 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

"He's a psycho; that's not normal human behavior to act like that," the father said.

Court records show Larocque is on probation for three previous drug arrests.

During his initial court appearance, a judge set a secured appearance bond of $2,000 for the assault charge and $900 each for the three previous arrests for a total of $4,700.

The judge also advised Larocque that he is not allowed to have contact with the victim.

"Yeah, I don't want nothin' to do with him," he mumbled in response.

[RAW VIDEO: Johnathan Larocque's initial court appearance]

Larocque is due back in court on May 14 for a status conference on the assault charge and then again on May 16 for a preliminary hearing.

MCSO said additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

The family of one of the injured boys set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to cover his medical expenses.

