Point guard Brandon Williams recommits to Arizona

Top recruit Brandon Williams has recommitted to Arizona after opening up his commitment in the wake of an FBI investigation.

Williams announced his decision Saturday at the Ballislife All-Star Game in Cerritos, California.

Williams de-committed from the Wildcats in March following an ESPN report alleging coach Sean Miller was heard on FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to lure a recruit to the school. Miller denied the report and ended up keeping his job after a review by the school.

Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson also was arrested with nine others in September for allegedly using bribes and kickbacks to affect recruits’ choices of schools.

Williams is a 6-foot-1 point guard from Encino, California, who was rated as the No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2018 by 247Sports.

